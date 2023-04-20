Ariana Grande gives ‘Princess vibe’ as she reveals her first look as Glinda from ‘Wicked; film set

Thank you next if you feel there couldn't be someone else who could look as impressive as Ariana Grande in that long, pretty pink gown. Which gives the singer an elegant yet glamorous look. In the forthcoming "Wicked" movie adaptation, fans may finally catch a glimpse of Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch.

Ariana Grande’s dreamy look

In recent images taken on the Jon M. Chu-directed musical film set, Grande is shown holding a shimmering scepter and wearing a glittering crown atop her platinum blond hair. She is dressed in a pink strapless ballgown with a long ruffled skirt and corseted bodice that was probably created by Tony Award-winning "Wicked" costume designer Paul Tazewell.

Here is what we know about the ongoing movie production:

Alongside Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, Grande performs in the part created by Kristin Chenoweth.

The ‘Position’ singer posted a production still of her outfit from the movie on Instagram on Sunday in a low-light setting. By pairing the picture with a caption like "I think I just passed out," "I can't believe it's getting real," and "I'm crying real tears right now," fans went crazy over the teaser and couldn't hold their excitement to know more about the movie and her role as Glinda.

Ariana Grande, who made headlines about the body issue last week:

Audiences praising Ariana's image and videos rejoiced as the singer addressed the most visible issue—her shifting appearance. But still, some people complained that the singer was "too thin" in previous paparazzi images.

Last week was filled with heated arguments and planning for multiple other things, including the singer's honest three-minute TikTok video, in which she called herself "healthy" and urged her fans to exercise caution while making comments on other people's features.

Received praise from fans, who also urged supermodel Bella Hadid to share it on her feed with a long, interesting caption backing up Ariana Grande on her ‘much needed’ issue statement.

With her blazing jaw-dropping look, Ariana’s dreamy film has set off a wave of excitement among fans who just can't wait for the film to touch the screen, as the wait for this movie has driven the crowd to know more about this dreamy movie.

When will the movie be launched on the screen?

The year 2024 will kick off with the movie Wicked, which means Nov. 27, 2024, will mark the release of the first "Wicked" film, and Dec. 25, 2025, is the tentatively scheduled date for the second.