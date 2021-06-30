Ariana Grande giving fans 1 million USD for THIS cause; Hopes to help people get rid of self judgement

Ariana Grande recently announced that she’s giving fans a whopping 1 million USD for free therapy sessions. Scroll down to see what she said while announcing the cause.

Pop icon Ariana Grande recently announced that she is giving away a whopping amount for a good cause! The Sweetener singer will be giving away a million bucks to provide therapy services for those who need it.

Grande, 28, took to Instagram to make the announcement and wrote: “thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy ! while acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!”

“i hope that you’ll take advantage of this opportunity and go to betterhelp.com/ariana to be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month. after that, you’ll have the choice to renew and continue,” she went on to say.

“i so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, i promise! thank you so much to @betterhelp and i can’t wait to do more work together.”

In other news, the singer has been in the news for her surprise and notoriously private wedding to longtime boyfriend and real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The duo tied the knot back in May and about a month after, they shared pictures from their beautiful wedding ceremony on Instagarm.

Also Read: Ariana Grande shares a loved up post with husband Dalton Gomez as the duo steal a kiss in a sweet video

Share your comment ×