Ariana Grande giving space to boyfriend Ethan Slater to work out things with estranged wife? Sources Reveal

Ariana Grande and her alleged new boo, Ethan Slater have been in many controversies from the last few days. The two have reportedly parted ways with their respective spouses. Grande allegedly separated from Dalton Gomez in January 2023, while Slater broke the news to Lilly Jay a few weeks ago. Now insiders have revealed that the new couple hasn't actually met each other face to face in a while.

Ariana Grande giving Ethan Slater space to work it out with his wife?

According to a source that talked to TMZ, Ariana Grande and her rumored boyfriend, Ethan Slater, have been apart for a while, as he is currently dealing with his estranged wife and their divorce. In respect of his situation, the singer is giving him the space he needs to work things out.

The insider reported that Ariana Grande and her 'Wicked' costar, Ethan Slater, have been in different cities for several weeks. Ethan is currently in New York, where he is dealing with the process of divorce with his estranged wife, Lilly Jay. No Tears Left to Cry singer is scheduled to be in Los Angeles this weekend. However, the source mentions that despite their desire to see each other, meeting up is not feasible for the couple in the near future.

As per the report, the actor has a lot to sort out with his soon-to-be ex-wife, especially since they have a child together. According to the inside, he is eager to co-parent their baby boy and has been in daily communication with Jay, primarily concerning their child.

Were Grande and Slater still with their spouses when they got together?

It's worth noting that Grande and Slater began their relationship several months ago while working on the musical Wicked together, which was a surprising revelation for the SpongeBob SquarePants actor's wife, reportedly leaving her feeling "betrayed" and "heartbroken." However, insiders close to the duo have consistently claimed that they were both separated from their respective spouses, Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay, at the time when they started dating.

Since then the 31-year-old has filed for divorce. While Grande and Gomez's divorce documents are also on the way. Though the new couple hasn't been physically together recently, the sources affirm that they are still very much in a relationship.

