Ariana Grande granted 5 year restraining order against stalker who threatened to kill her

Ariana Grande recently requested for a restraining order against a 23-year-old man who according to the singer repeatedly visited her home including and also brandished a knife and told the singer's security guard, "I'll f*****g kill you and her." As per NBC News, the restraining order was approved on Tuesday by an LA court judge. The petition for a restraining order was filed by the 28-year-old singer last month.

According to reports, the alleged stalker wielded a hunting knife and threatened the singer outside her home in the Hollywood Hills. It has also been stated that one of the members of the singer's security team testified in court regarding the incident.

The five-year restraining order will be applicable up to October 5, 2026. As shared by The Independent, Ariana's statement while requesting for a restraining order said, "The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me. Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family."

It has been reported that the man accused of stalking Grande, first began showing up outside her house in February. The singer's court documents reportedly also claimed that his appearances became more frequent during August and September up to a point that he was spotted daily outside her residence.

On the work front, Ariana has currently been busy with the shooting of The Voice. The singer joined Season 21 as a coach alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for the singing reality show.

