Ariana Grande has the BEST reaction to Diane Keaton confessing her 'love' ​for the singer

Ariana Grande has found herself a major Hollywood celebrity fan and is beyond thrilled about it. Diane Keaton took to Instagram to confess her love for Grande as she crooned her song Thank U, Next in a post. Grande in true fangirl fashion wrote, "I am having an out of body experience." The interaction between these two divas is now going viral.

If an Ariana Grande and Diane Keaton collab doesn't happen soon, fans will be mighty disappointed considering they can't get over the sweet exchange these two icons had. It all started with Keaton taking to Instagram and sharing a post with Grande's photos and a voiceover in which she was singing Ariana's famous Thank U, Next track.

In the captions, the 75-year-old actress wrote, "LOVE ARIANA GRANDE! DO YOU THINK SHE WOULD WANT TO SING A DUET WITH ME?" In the video voiceover too Keaton gushed about the singer saying, "You know, Ariana Grande is just amazing so once in my life, just once in my stupid life I want to sing along with the amazing Ariana Grande so here I go."

Check out Diane Keaton's post Here

This post soon caught Ariana's attention and the singer couldn't get enough of it as she reacted to by leaving a comment that said, "I love you SO MUCH." She further added in another comment, "I am having an out of body experience."

Considering Grande's cute fangirl reaction to Keaton's praise of her, fans are now convinced that the 28-year-old singer would be more than happy to sing for a fun duet with the Oscar-winning actress.

