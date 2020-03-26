Ariana Grande has found herself a boyfriend in real estate agent Dalton Gomez; have been dating for two months

Ariana Grande is in self-isolation mode with her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez, who is a Los Angeles real estate agent, and the couple has reportedly been dating privately for two months. Read below for more details on Ariana and Dalton's low-key romance.

Looks like Ariana Grande is following Taylor Swift's route by making her new relationship as low-key as possible. According to TMZ, Ariana's new man is Dalton Gomez, who is a big shot Los Angeles real estate agent and works for Aaron Kirkman Group handling high-profile A-list clients. Moreover, Arianators will remember the couple's February 2020 date at a bar in Northridge, California, where the two were seen making out like lovestruck teenagers. Even Ariana's recent IG stories of quarantining from home include Dalton as her self-isolation buddy along with her pet dog, Toulouse.

According to People, Ariana is at home with her friends while being very serious about self-distancing. This means that the 26-year-old singer has been with the same group of people for days. "One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton," a source shared with People.

This is Ariana's first serious relationship since her split with fiance Pete Davidson in 2018, which means that the Boyfriend singer has been single for more than a year. Ariana follows Dalton on Instagram as do her close friends, which includes Alfredo Flores, Scott Nicholson and Courtney Chipolone.

Check out Dalton Gomez chilling with Miley Cyrus in 2017 below:

Dalton Gomez via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/wm5j3WUOKV — Miley Cyrus Germany (@MileyRCyrusGER) July 9, 2017

We're ecstatic for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez!

In a March 15 tweet, Ariana urged everyone to not take the coronavirus situation lightly. "I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like "this isn’t a big deal"/"we’ll be fine"… "we still have to go about our lives" and it's really blowing my mind. I understand if that is how you felt weeks ago. But please read about what's going on. Please don't turn a blind eye. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly," Grande had tweeted.

"The "we will be fine because we're young" mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now," Ariana added.

