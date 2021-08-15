Ariana Grande has the sweetest reaction to Selena Gomez singing her song Break Up With Your Girlfriend

Ariana Grande recently took to Instagram to share a cute TikTok video that showed Selena Gomez crooning one of her most popular songs from the Thank u, next album, Break Up With Your Girlfriend. The video showed Gomez at a restaurant having a great time with friends when she indulged in a singalong to the Grande track. While netizens had already been going crazy about the video, seeing Ariana's sweet reaction, fans couldn't contain their excitement even more.

Grande taking to her Instagram story, shared the video of Gomez and wrote, "CUTIES ARE YOU KIDDING @SelenaGomez LOVE YOU." This message of Ariana left fans hoping for the two artists to come together soon as they cheered for a collab between Gomez and Grande. The video of Selena crooning to an Ariana track was posted by Girlpool's TikTok account on Friday.

Gomez's fan accounts also shared another video of Selena and her friends singing to Ariana's Needy song which also happened to be from the same album. It seems Selena and her friends were enjoying listening to Thank u, next album in particular during their recent outing.

Selena seems to be on a spree of having viral social media exchanges with her fellow female pop stars. Recently, Gomez interacted with Britney Spears on Instagram after she the former captioned one of Selena's songs in her post. Reacting to Britney's food video, Selna also graciously lent her an invitation for cooking as she wrote, "Love you @britneyspears! You're welcome to come cook with me any time!" Fans are now waiting to see how she responds to Ariana's sweet post about her.

