Ariana Grande hints at awaited 'Die for You' collab with The Weeknd; Here's everything you need to know

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd are back again with their great musical team-up in a recent social media post. On Tuesday, Grande posted a musical update on her social media. The duo seems to be working together on the remix of The Weeknd’s 2016 hit, Die For You. Here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming musical team up of The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd new collaboration

Grande created a TikTok video showing her home recording studio as she added her vocal takes and harmonies to The Weeknd’s 2016 song Die For You. Ariana Grande wrote over the clip that after working on the set for 14 hours a day, she recorded and wrote a verse for friend and this exception was needed. She is heard singing the lyrics from Die For You. The Weeknd was the first one to comment on the post with the string of stars and moons.

The video clip posted by Grande only shows the back of her head as she is sitting on a desk in a dim room. She sat in front of the monitor while wearing headphones along with donning comfortable clothing with hair pulled back in a bun.

The Weeknd also reposted the same Instagram video and captioned the post with a smiling teary eyed emoji. The pair has not yet given any further information about when the potential remix of Die for You will be released.

Even the earlier collaboration of the Weeknd and Ariana Grande have worked well on the Billboard Hot 100. The duo teamed up for remix of Save Your Tears. The Weeknd is also featured in Ariana Grande’s songs Love Me Harder and Off The Table.

Ariana Grande is currently working on the film adaptation of the musical Wicked as she plays the role of Glinda the Good Witch.