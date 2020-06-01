Ariana Grande holds up 'Black Lives Matter' placard as she joins thousands of protestors with BF Dalton Gomez

Singer Ariana Grande took part in a peaceful protest in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood along with boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

As 'Black Lives Matter' protests across the Unites States soared, celebrities too called for action and joined in to lend their support to the movement. One of them was singer Ariana Grande who took part in a peaceful protest in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood. Joined by boyfriend Dalton Gomez, the '7 Rings' singer also held up a 'Black Lives Matter' placard during the protest. For the unversed, the protests began last week when an unarmed black man named Geroge Floyd was assaulted by a police officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he gasped for breath.

Ariana took to Twitter to share glimpses of the protest and wrote, "hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please.#BLACKLIVESMATTER." The singer also urged protestors to stay safe.

In videos and photos taken by fans at the protest, Grande could be seen wearing a baggy yellow and black sweater teamed with white sweatpants. She also covered her face with a mask to protect against COVID-19, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Check out Ariana Grande's post below:

The death of George Floyd has caused widespread violent unrest across the US and especially in Minneapolis where the incident occurred.

