Who is Ariana Grande's husband? Everything you need to know about Dalton Gomez

Dalton Gomez came into the limelight when popstar Ariana Grande announced that she was dating him. Even though it has been two years since the duo got married, not much about Gomez has been in the news. Continue reading to know more about who he is, how he met Grande, and when they got married, among other details.

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Gomez is a Los Angeles luxury real estate agent who serves as director of the estate division for the Aaron Kirman Group. The 27-year-old broker has seven years of experience in the industry and works with A-list clients. During his first three years, he served as the director of operations for the same company. Born and raised in Southern California, he knows a lot of public figures since his work makes him interact with celebrities.

How did Ariana Grande meet husband Dalton Gomez?

Grande and Gomez when her team recruited him to sell her a property from his company's listings. "Ariana was looking for a home outside of Los Angeles to be her getaway house, and her team found Dalton to help. When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him. Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met," a source told US Weekly.

The two started dating in January 2020 and got to know each other during the lockdown. "He is the type of guy she has been looking for. He's very protective of her, will go out of his way for her, and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs," the source added. Another source told E! News, "She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home."

The two sparked dating rumours when they were spotted kissing at a bar in March and though they began dating in January, Grande and Gomez accepted their relationship in May that year when Gomez appeared with Grande in the music video for Stuck with U. When Gomez returned to Los Angeles after the lockdown, Grande decided to come with him.

"It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance. She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy," another source told People. "Dalton is a great guy. He is very focused on work and low-key. He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private. They have been able to get to know each other in peace," they added.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's engagement

The duo got engaged in December 2020 and a source revealed, "Ari's family is very happy. Everyone loves Dalton. He is great for Ari. This phase of her life has been very quiet and uneventful in a good way. They are very happy that she is marrying Dalton." Gomez took extra effort in choosing the ring for Grande revealed jeweler Jack Solow. He took six weeks before he selected an oval-cut diamond set diagonally against a pearl atop a gold band.

"Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the west coast and I was here in my office in New York. He was very, very specific about what he wanted," Solow told E! News. "He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way."

"It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring," he further revealed. "Dalton really is very design-oriented. He's very aesthetically oriented. All of the elements and the details are his contribution," Solow continued.

"It's a pun to say no stone unturned but he was very intent that everything be perfect. He paid a lot of attention to detail, a lot of wanting to make this very special for Ari. That was his goal," he revealed. When asked what Grande thought about the ring, Solow responded, "I had a nice chat with Dalton yesterday. He was grateful and she's thrilled and he's thrilled and rightfully, they should be. He did a great job and it's a beautiful ring."

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's wedding

Grande and Gomez got married in a small and intimate ceremony on May 15, 2021. "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," a representative for Grande told People. The wedding was hosted at the couple's home in Montecito, California.

"Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house," a source told the portal. Grande shared beautiful pictures from their wedding on May 26, 2021, and the Internet couldn't stop gushing over how beautiful she looked or how happy she looked with Gomez. "5.15.21 [white heart emoji]." she captioned the pictures referring to their wedding date.

Dalton Gomez's social media accounts

Just like their relationship, Gomez is a very private person. Even though he has an Instagram account, it has been set to private ever since the news of their relationship went public. On February 14 aka Valentine's Day 2023, Grande reposted a story posted by Gomez.

The real estate agent had written "My forever valentine" on a lovely picture of the two in an embrace with greenery around them. The Positions hitmaker added "I love you," to her husband's story before reposting it. Gomez, whose Instagram username is dalton_jacob, deactivated his Instagram account in the beginning of April and hasn't reactivated it yet.

Dalton Gomez's tattoos

Gomez is a fan of tattoos, just like his wife. He has several noticeable tattoos on his arms, some of which are done by his brother, Dakota Gomez, who is a tattoo artist. Some of his many tattoos include a horse trio on his bicep and a Tibetan offering bowl on his forearm. Grande has two butterflies on her left arm; the phrase "let's sing" in Japanese above her left elbow and the word "baby" on the back of her left arm among countless others.

