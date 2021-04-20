Ariana Grande joins forces with The Weeknd once again for Save Your Tears remix; See singer’s announcement

Ariana Grande is collaborating with The Weeknd once again! Scroll down to see how the singer announced the news on Instagram.

Pop icon Ariana Grande will soon join forces with fellow pop superstar The Weeknd for a new collaboration. Just a few moments ago, both of the musicians shared a snippet of the song they were working on together on Instagram. “@theweeknd,” Ariana captioned her post, and fans quickly put two and two together and figured out they are releasing a “Save Your Tears” remix. If you didnt know, the song is off of The Weeknd‘s latest album, After Hours.

This isn’t Ariana and The Weeknd’s first collaboration together. In fact, they previously teamed up on “Love Me Harder”, which is from Ari‘s 2014 album, My Everything. The “Save Your Tears” remix is expected to be dropped this week on Friday, April 23.

In other news, Grande is currently working on new music of her own and just recently, announced a collaboration with Demi Lovato called “Met Him Last Night.” “I remember playing ‘Dancing With the Devil’ for Ariana back in 2019 when I was at her concert in London. We were backstage and she was so excited. She’s always been super supportive of me and my career, and it’s so awesome to have a friend like her in the industry. She started writing this song and immediately thought of me, so when she gave it to me I was like, ‘We should just sing this together,’” Demi told of the collaboration to Apple Music.

