Ariana Grande JOINS The Voice as a coach; Shares ‘fun’ behind the scene photos and MORE

Ariana Grande has officially joined Season 21 of The Voice along with Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson. The Positions singer, 28, shared some behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the set, along with the other coaches. Grande has also filmed her first promo video for the competition.

Revealing her excitement, the singer took to Instagram where she told her fans that she was “screaming”, and urged everyone to check the first promo out! “I adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet,” the 7 Rings singer shared. Grande also added that she “simply cannot wait” till the show gets started.

Check out her Instagram post:

Her followers got a sneak peek of the shoot, especially of the one set near a campfire where the four coaches are happily bonding and playing some soulful music. "It's very fun, everyone is at a beautiful campfire and I'm, of course, dressed very appropriately," Grande shared. The pictures showed the singer wearing a crystal-embellished top and a matching skirt.

One of Grande’s pictures had her sitting on a structure depicting a moon! Sharing the meaning of the concept, she revealed that the moon resembles her “moon tattoo”. “It's my floating moon entrance. It felt very special,” she said.

In the meantime, the official accounts of The Voice have also released a teaser clip of the first promo, where the four coaches are out by the campfire, and Blake Shelton shouts, “Look at that amazing star over there.” Then, the camera pans over at Ariana, who is sitting on the moon, to which Shelton said, “No! I mean Ariana Grande.”

