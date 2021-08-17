Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson & MORE reveal their battle advisors for The Voice’s new season; WATCH

Celebrity judges of the popular NBC show The Voice have welcomed battle advisors to the show, and there are some big names joining who will be a part of The Voice along with the 4 main judges- Ariana Grande, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson.

Joining as the battle advisors are Camila Cabello, who will be associated with John Legend and ‘Team Legend.’ For Kelly Clarkson, the battle advisor who will work with her team is none other than Jason Aldean. American singer and songwriter Dierks Bentley teamed up with Blake Shelton as his battle advisor. In the end, the video shows Ariana Grande revealing her battle advisor for the season, who is Kristin Chenoweth. Calling Chenoweth as ‘incredible’, Ariana showed her excitement to have Chenoweth onboard as her support in the entire season.

Check out Ariana Grande’s post:

Camila Cabello and Kelly Clarkson also took to their individual Instagram accounts to share their excitement over the announcement. Camila, who joined John Legend and his team of participants in the show thanked Legend for welcoming her to the team. She will play an integral part in advising Legend’s team during the ‘battle rounds’ of the show.

Check out Camila Cabello’s post:

Legend only had good things to say about the Don’t Go Yet singer who was introduced as ‘incomparable, multi-talented and incredible’. The two seemed to be looking forward to starting the new journey alongside each other in season 20 of the show. Kelly Clarkson also shared a post regarding her association with Jason Aldean in this new season. While fans wait for the battle advisors to bring in their magic to the show, it wouldn’t be wrong in wondering whether Cabello, Grande, and Legend would share the stage for some brilliant performances from the mentors!

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande JOINS The Voice as a coach; Shares ‘fun’ behind the scene photos and MORE