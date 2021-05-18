  1. Home
Ariana Grande leaves fans SURPRISED with secret Dalton Gomez Wedding; Here's how Arianators are celebrating it

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have tied the knot and the singer's fans are freaking out over this happy news.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez wedding leaves fans surprised Here's how fans are reacting to Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez wedding
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are married and fans still can't believe it. The singer surprised everyone as she tied the knot with her realtor boyfriend in a hush-hush wedding. The news of Gomez's wedding was confirmed by her rep who on Monday and well, ever since it has been a time for celebration for Arinators who can't keep calm. After getting engaged in December last year, Grande and Gomez took the next big step this year as they married each other in an intimate ceremony.

As per reports, the couple tied the knot in a 'tiny' ceremony held at their Montecito, California home. The house that Grande got married in is reportedly the same house that she bought from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. While fans are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of Grande in her wedding gown, a throwback picture of the singer in a wedding dress from her appearance on Nickelodeon's iCarly is now going viral. 

Arianators have also been sending the Sweetener singer warm congratulatory messages after hearing the news of her wedding. There are also several fan-made pictures of Ariana and Dalton's wedding being shared online as fans are imagining what the happy couple may have looked like during their wedding. 

Take a look at more fan reactions to Ariana's wedding news:

Ariana first made her relationship with Dalton official when they appeared together in the Stuck With U music video for which Grande had collaborated with Justin Bieber. The singer was quarantining with Gomez in 2020 and by the end of the year, the couple decided to get engaged. 

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were on 'same page' about wedding, agreed there was 'no point in waiting'

