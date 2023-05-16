Ariana Grande looks straight out of a fairytale with Jonathan Bailey on Wicked set; See PICS

Helmed by John M. Chu, Wicked is an upcoming musical fantasy film inspired by Holzman and Schwartz’s stage musical of the same name. In the forthcoming ‘wicked’ movie adaptation, fans may finally catch a glimpse of Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch.

In new pictures that emerged over the weekend, Ariana Grande is looking regal in a shimmering purple gown and her silver crown dazzles against the lush backdrop of the set. On the other hand, the Bridgerton star, Jonathan Bailey, who is portraying the lead male part of Fiyero in the upcoming musical film, can be seen working alongside Ariana Grande. They were spotted filming in Buckinghamshire, England together. Bailey gave off storybook Prince vibes with tassels, golden buttons, and all the finishing touches while Grande is seen battling England’s frigid spring weather in a blue puffer coat and the two are smiling in between shots.

Jonathan and Ariana were captured in a few pictures. In one, the two appear to be laughing and having fun together while the other two appear to be filming a scenario. Apart from Jonathan and Ariana, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh will be seen as Madame Morrible and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the movie! The upcoming movie will be released in two parts, the first on November 27, 2024, and the second on November 27, 2025.

About Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey

The American actor, singer and songwriter, Ariana Grande is best known for her four-octave vocal range. Her personal life as well as her songs have grabbed a lot of media attention. Throughout her career, Ariana Grande has won several awards, including one Brit Award, one Bambi Award, two Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, 30 Guinness World Records, and nine MTV Video Music Awards.

Jonathan Bailey, on the other hand, is an English actor who is recognised for his humorous, dramatic, and musical performances on stage and cinema. He has been nominated for an Evening Standard Theatre Award and received a Laurence Olivier Award. The actor has appeared in numerous contemporary plays such as The York Realist, South Downs, Othello, King Lear, and musicals such as The Last Five Years.He rose to fame for his role as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton in the Netflix romance series Bridgerton.

