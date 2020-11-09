Ariana Grande makes HISTORY on Billboard charts; Earns 2nd largest streaming week of 2020 with song Positions
Ariana Grande topping the charts! The singer’s sixth studio album, Positions, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the chart company confirmed Sunday (November 8). The album moved 174,000 units in its first week, earning her the highest one-week total for an album since bundles stopped factoring into chart and sales rankings.
Billboard reports that it’s “the second-largest streaming week for a non-R&B/hip-hop or Latin album in 2020. Only Taylor Swift’s Folklore managed a larger streaming sum this year, in its debut week, among non-R&B/hip-hop and Latin titles, with 289.85 million streams.”
Ariana previously debuted at No. 1 with Yours Truly in 2013, followed by My Everything in 2014, as well as Sweetener in 2018 and Thank U, Next in 2019. Her three most recent No. 1 albums have all come within the last two years and two-and-a-half months, marking the “fastest accumulation of three No. 1s by a female artist in more than a decade” since Miley Cyrus.
ALSO READ: Ariana Grande RELEASES music video of her new song Positions; Poses as US President in the latest drop; Watch