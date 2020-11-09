Ariana Grande makes HISTORY on Billboard charts; Earns 2nd largest streaming week of 2020 with song Positions

Ariana Grande is topping the Billboard charts once again, this time, with her song Positions. Read ahead for details on Ariana’s big win!

Ariana Grande topping the charts! The singer’s sixth studio album, Positions, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the chart company confirmed Sunday (November 8). The album moved 174,000 units in its first week, earning her the highest one-week total for an album since bundles stopped factoring into chart and sales rankings.

Billboard reports that it’s “the second-largest streaming week for a non-R&B/hip-hop or Latin album in 2020. Only Taylor Swift’s Folklore managed a larger streaming sum this year, in its debut week, among non-R&B/hip-hop and Latin titles, with 289.85 million streams.”

Ariana previously debuted at No. 1 with Yours Truly in 2013, followed by My Everything in 2014, as well as Sweetener in 2018 and Thank U, Next in 2019. Her three most recent No. 1 albums have all come within the last two years and two-and-a-half months, marking the “fastest accumulation of three No. 1s by a female artist in more than a decade” since Miley Cyrus.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande RELEASES music video of her new song Positions; Poses as US President in the latest drop; Watch

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×