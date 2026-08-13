Ariana Grande Makes Relationship With Ricky Alvarez Instagram Official? Singer Soft Launches Amid Dating Rumors

Hollywood singer-actor Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez appear to be taking another step toward making their rekindled relationship more public. The singer recently shared a photo dump on Instagram featuring glimpses from different moments, including two low-key pictures with her former boyfriend. The posts caught attention amid growing speculation about the duo’s renewed closeness.

Ariana Grande shares cozy snaps with Ricky Alvarez

In one of the pictures, Ariana and Ricky can be seen posing together in a mirror selfie while wearing coordinating outfits. Although their faces are cropped out, Ricky has his arm around Ariana’s shoulder while holding her hand. Another photo shows Ricky holding the camera upside down as Ariana stands facing him, offering fans a rare glimpse into their current equation.

Check out Ariana Grande's Instagram post below:

Ariana and Ricky previously dated between 2015 and 2016 before continuing to remain friends and stay in touch. Their renewed bond came into the spotlight in June when the former couple were spotted together in Austin, Texas, on June 26. Ricky later attended Ariana’s tour performance in the city, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

The pair were subsequently spotted around Ariana’s Eternal Sunshine Tour. Ricky was seen dancing in the audience during her Brooklyn show, where Ariana appeared to reference their shared history while performing “Thank U, Next”. During the performance, she sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back,” a moment that immediately grabbed attention.

Ariana and Ricky are reportedly taking things slow

According to PEOPLE, the two are “taking things very slowly” as they explore their renewed connection. “Ariana has always considered Ricky a friend,” the insider said. “She’s not held ill will against him [since their split]. Ricky is dependable, trustworthy and very supportive. Ariana feels she can be herself around Ricky.”

While their appearances have sparked dating speculation, the source indicated that the pair are not rushing into anything serious. “They’re not jumping into anything serious right away, but Ari is happy to have him back in her life,” the source added.

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