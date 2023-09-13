Ariana Grande moves in with boyfriend Ethan Slater amidst her separation from husband Dalton Gomez

The Wicked co-stars, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, are reportedly taking their romance to the next level as have moved in together in New York City

Ariana Grande with Ethan Slater (Instagram)

  • Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly moved in together
  • This coincides with Ethan's his upcoming role in the Broadway production of Spamalot

Ariana Grande and her fellow Wicked cast member, Ethan Slater, are taking their relationship to the next level by moving in together in New York City. This news comes after their previously secret romance was revealed during their time working on Wicked, despite both being in other relationships at the time.

A bold step forward for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Ariana and Ethan are taking their romantic relationship to the next level. This coincides with Ethan's preparations for his upcoming role in the Broadway production of Spamalot. Their secret relationship, which caused quite a stir during the production of Wicked now seems official as they've taken this next step. 

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater (Instagram)

Unconventional circumstances

Sources close to the situation shed light on the unconventional living arrangements, with Ariana reportedly living with Ethan while still technically married to her husband, Dalton Gomez. The insider suggests that Ariana may be keeping her options open, given the unique circumstances. It's noted that despite her new living arrangement with Ethan, Ariana has not initiated divorce proceedings with Dalton.

As the relationship between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater becomes more public, it has brought to light the complexities surrounding their previous commitments and current living situation. Ethan has taken steps toward ending his marriage, while Ariana and Dalton Gomez have yet to formally file for divorce despite their separation earlier this year. The situation has raised questions about the future of Ariana and Ethan's relationship and how they will navigate the challenges ahead, given their unconventional beginnings.

FAQs

What is Ariana famous for?
Ariana Grande, in full Ariana Grande-Butera, (born June 26, 1993, Boca Raton, Florida, U.S.), American pop singer and actress who burst onto the pop music scene in the early 2010s and became one of the genre's most successful performers, known for her four-octave range.
Why is Ariana Grande so popular?
In addition to her musical talents, Grande is also a highly skilled performer. She is known for her engaging stage presence and high-energy dance routines, and her concerts are renowned for their spectacular visuals and production values.
Does Ariana Grande have a child?
As of September 2023, Ariana Grande does not have any kids.
