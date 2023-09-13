Ariana Grande moves in with boyfriend Ethan Slater amidst her separation from husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and her fellow Wicked cast member, Ethan Slater, are taking their relationship to the next level by moving in together in New York City. This news comes after their previously secret romance was revealed during their time working on Wicked, despite both being in other relationships at the time.

A bold step forward for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Ariana and Ethan are taking their romantic relationship to the next level. This coincides with Ethan's preparations for his upcoming role in the Broadway production of Spamalot. Their secret relationship, which caused quite a stir during the production of Wicked now seems official as they've taken this next step.

Unconventional circumstances

Sources close to the situation shed light on the unconventional living arrangements, with Ariana reportedly living with Ethan while still technically married to her husband, Dalton Gomez. The insider suggests that Ariana may be keeping her options open, given the unique circumstances. It's noted that despite her new living arrangement with Ethan, Ariana has not initiated divorce proceedings with Dalton.

As the relationship between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater becomes more public, it has brought to light the complexities surrounding their previous commitments and current living situation. Ethan has taken steps toward ending his marriage, while Ariana and Dalton Gomez have yet to formally file for divorce despite their separation earlier this year. The situation has raised questions about the future of Ariana and Ethan's relationship and how they will navigate the challenges ahead, given their unconventional beginnings.

