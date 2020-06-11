Ariana Grande is neighbours with Leonardo DiCaprio & Keanu Reeves as singer purchases USD 13.7 million mansion

Ariana Grande moves into a new mansion worth USD 13.7 million in LA's Hollywood Hills.

Ariana Grande has recently become a proud owner of USD 13.7 million mansion in The Hollywood Hills in LA. The 26-year-old is now neighbours with Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, and other stars in the Bird Street of the Hollywood Hills. Ariana Grande had been house hunting in the LA for quite some time and the singer has now found her permanent home. The property was developed by Woodbridge back in 2018, much before Ariana Grande moved in. Besides the scenic view, being situated in the best neighbourhood ever is also a plus point.

The dreamy mansion comprises four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a multi-area walk-in closet, a master bedroom suite, a private terrace, an L-shaped swimming pool, and several lounges. The three-level house is floored with wheat-colored hardwood and fancy glass doors on each level. The gourmet chef’s kitchen is one of a kind. While the upper level is occupied by Ariana's master bedroom, the lower level of the home features a fitness studio, a cedar wellness center, and a sauna. It also has a big lavish bar for the 7 rings singer to chill with her friends.

Ariana Grande recently featured in Forbes list of world's highest-paid 100 celebrities on the 17th spot with USD 72 million net worth. The superstar singer is the highest-paid female musician on the 2020 Celebrity 100. In 2019, her Sweetener World Tour grossed over USD 146 million. Her last album Thank U, Next was an instant hit and the young starlet is now celebrating in her new home. Last year, Ariana Grande and her team lived in a leased mansion in LA before she moved into her own paradise.

Also Read: Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez are in a 'really good space' during quarantine

Share your comment ×