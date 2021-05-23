Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester victims on fourth anniversary of tragic bombing: My heart is with you

Ariana Grande remembered the victims of the tragic Manchester bombing from her 2017 concert.

Ariana Grande took to social media to remember the victims of the tragic Machester concert bombing as Saturday marked four years since the tragic incident. On May 22, 2017, a bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 at Grande's concert in the UK city. The singer took to Instagram to express her grief as she wrote an emotional note to pay tribute to the victims of the incident.

The singer in her Instagram story wrote, "Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round…. I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today."

Grande also shared a graphic in the story that consisted the names of all the victims who died during the incident. Along with the picture, Ariana wrote, "Manchester, my heart is with you today and always."The singer also re-shared pictures from her 2017 concert along with heart emojis.

After the tragic incident in 2017, Grande not only suspended her tour but also returned to Manchester for a benefit concert for the victims of the attack, nearly two weeks after the incident. The benefit concert included Ariana and other major artists including Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber among others.

Ever since the tragic incident, Ariana has on several occasions, mentioned how she suffered from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Manchester tribute is one of Ariana Grande's first social media posts since she recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande ties the knot with beau Dalton Gomez at a secret ceremony in Montecito

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×