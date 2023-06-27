Ariana Grande pens heartwarming note to younger self on 30th birthday, says 'I have never been prouder of you'

Popstar and singer Ariana Grande has entered a new decade of her life and she has shared a throwback image to commemorate the occasion. The songwriter, who turned 30 on June 26, posted an adorable childhood photograph on her birthday and wrote a note to her younger self on the special day. Keep reading to know what she said and the wishes she received.

Ariana Grande writes note to younger self on 30th birthday

Grande celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday and shared a super cute picture of her childhood on her Instagram with a special note for the young girl. The image showed her wearing a headband and a checkered blue and white outfit potentially inspired by Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz as she smiled adorably in front of a Christmas tree. "hbd, tiny! i trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you [x5 bubbles emoji] 30 [x3 bubbles emoji] [crab emoji]," she captioned the smiley and happy image of her child self.

Netizens have been speculating that the outfit in the picture was a reference to her role in the upcoming music fantasy film Wicked which is an adaptation of The Wizard of Oz. Grande is playing Galinda Upland, who becomes Glinda the Good Witch, in the 2024 much-anticipated movie. Meanwhile, the musician and actress received a lot of love on her birthday post from friends, co-stars, and colleagues. "You are so loved. Happy Birthday my sister. Thank you for everything. May you get everything your heart ever desired," wrote rapper Nicki Minaj.

"Happy 30th you glorious woman! [gift heart emoji] Keep shining your bright light [sparkles emoji]," commented actress Reese Witherspoon. Victoria Justice, her Victorious co-star, said, "HBD!!!!! Welcome to the 30 club [kissing face emoji[ [balloon emoji] [two hearts emoji]." Reality television star Kris Jenner wished Grande saying, "Happy Birthday sending lots of love!!!" with a flurry of emojis. Rapper and actress Lizzo wrote, "Awww happy birthday."

Grande's Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo commented, "Happy birthday babylove, it is a joy to be in your life at this moment in time. May the light you experience from the growth you have allowed yourself keep growing and glowing!! I love you, here's to many more years my love [red heart emoji]." Singer-songwriter Dove Cameron said, "happy birthday my sweet. i love you." Jennifer Garner commented, "If you're not flirty and thriving, I don't know who is—happy birthday, @arianagrande !! XX" referring to her 2004 film 13 Going on 30.

More about Wicked

Grande has been busy filming Wicked for the last couple of months and has called the experience life-changing, transforming, and healing. During a gratitude post for being able to play the role of Glinda, the Positions hitmaker wrote, "i hope this isn't all a dream because as present as i am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one." Grande will romance Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey in the film. He plays Fiyero Tigelaar, the Winkie prince who becomes the Scarecrow. Wicked is slated for a November 27, 2024, release.

