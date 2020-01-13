Ariana Grande to perform at 2020 Grammys after dropping out of 2019 ceremony; Details Inside

Ariana Grande recently announced that she will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Read on to know more.

After skipping last year’s Grammys, Ariana Grande is all set to rock the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards and we can’t wait! While there has been no official announcement about the performance line up from the Grammys, the 26-year-old singer shared the news with her fans on social media. According to variety, this year, the artists will be making the announcement themselves before the Grammy’s makes it official. Billie Eilish was the first celebrity to reveal that she will be performing at the award show, she shared the news last week.

Putting the last year’s drama to rest, the singer tweeted, “see you jan 26 #GRAMMYs @cbs @recordingacad.” In 2019, Grande backed out of a performance on the award show due to disagreements with Grammy producers over which songs she would perform. After backing out of the performance, the singer also skipped the award show. According to reports, Grande felt insulted after producers initially refused to allow her to perform '7 Rings', a hit single from her album 'Thank U, Next'. A source close to the singer told Variety last year that after a long discussion, a compromise was reached whereby 'Rings' would be part of a medley, but Grande decided to pull out after the producers repeatedly insisted that the second song would be of their choosing. This year, 7 Rings is up for the 2020 Record of the Year prize.

Although she did not attend the ceremony, Ariana ended up winning her first Grammy, for her 2018 LP Sweetener. The singer later tweeted about the win and wrote, “I know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things …. but f— ……. this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much.”

Read More