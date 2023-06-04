Ariana Grande pokes fun at her old self applying thick makeup; Fans rush to show her love

Ariana Grande is one of the most soulful singers in the music industry. Recently, the singer’s beauty line, R.E.M. Beauty shared a TikTok video where Ariana was seen poking fun at her old self for thick cat eye makeup and overdrawn lip. She shaded her old self for over doing the makeup for a moody look.

Ariana Grande shades her old self

Ariana was seen making fun of her younger self and lightening the mood in the video after the singer was previously body shamed online. The 14 seconds video opens with Grande having a look at her old self applying makeup and about to get involved in an unknown subject. "I've been doing my homework and I wanna talk to you about something," her old self says before Grande interrupts, "Do you think your eyes are a little too smokey for every day?" Her old self seems to agree as she says, “Yeah, I'm going through a phase. Is that OK with you?”

Ariana Granda sarcastically remarks saying “sure” in agreement before awkwardly looking around to break the tension that the situation has created. The text of the video said, “Me to old me who wouldn't dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip."

Fans react to Ariana shading her old self

Fans of Ariana Grande rushed to the comment section the moment the video was posted. They showered her with love and kind words. One fans wrote, “"you’re so beautiful :’)," while another added, "we love both versions of @arianagrande." Another fan wrote, "THE OLD MAKE UP OMG SLAY QUEEN." “We love you,” said one fan.

This video comes nearly two months after Grande addressed fans’ concerns about her body. She implored them to be "gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what." The singer noted that there are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that one sees that one doesn’t like.

Ariana thinks everyone should help each other work towards being safer and keeping each other safer. Grande advised her fans to be gentle with each other as well as to yourself. She further added, “You never know what someone is going through.” The singer educated her fans and spread awareness of loving themselves.

