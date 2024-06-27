Ariana Grande Posts A Heartwarming Throwback On Her Birthday As She Turns 31

Popular star Ariana Grande turned 31 on June 26, 2024, and she took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback video from her childhood. In the clip, she’s seen in a multi-colored swimsuit with her curly hair on full display, belting mixed songs and dancing for her family.

“Why don’t you sing Celine Dion?” We Can’t Be Friends singer’s mother, Joan Grande, is heard telling her at the end of the video. Ari captioned the post with a simple bubble emoji. Several fans commented sweet wishes for the star including her older brother Frankie Grande.

“Haaaaaaaaaapppy BIRTHDAY to the most beautiful, amazing, talented, and most importantly, KIND sister in the entire universe,” he captioned a photo of baby Ari giving the duo’s mom a cute smooch. “

It's been a great year for Ariana Grande

It’s been an exciting year for Grande, who dropped her album Eternal Sunshine in March; the project became her sixth Billboard 200 chart-topper. Apart from this Ariana Grande is also set to star in The Wicked as as Glinda, with Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The film is set to release on 27 November 2024 around Thanksgiving.

Ariana Grande has proven herself as a top star today with 85 chart entries on the Billboard Hot 100—the third most entries for a female artist—including ten number-ones and 22 top-10 hits altogether so far.

Grande began her career at age 15 by appearing in the Broadway musical 13 (2008). She rose to prominence for her performance as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious (2010–2013) and its spin-off series Sam & Cat (2013–2014). She signed with Republic Records in 2011 and shifted her focus to music and became a pop sensation.

More about Ariana Grande's upcoming film The Wicked

Jon M. Chu directed Wicked. Beyond Grande and Erivo, the film stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, and Peter Dinklage. A sequel, Wicked Part Two, is planned for release on November 26, 2025.

This film happens to be a major project for the singer and she's all pumped up for it. A first look for the film debuted during Super Bowl LVIII in February.1, 2024. Stay tuned for more details about the film.

