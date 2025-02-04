Ariana Grande Praises Boyfriend And Wicked Co-Star Ethan Slater; Says ‘He's Amazing And…’

Ariana Grande appears to not be shy anymore while talking about her partner, Ethan Slater, who also starred alongside her in Wicked. The singer and actress talked about him when she appeared on SmartLess podcast, which is co-hosted by Sean Hayes, Will Arnett, and Jason Bateman.

During their discussion on the podcast, Hayes and Grande recalled the time when they shared a hair and makeup trailer when they performed Hairspray Live! In 2016. The Cat In the Hat star then mentioned Slater, stating that the actor was “a very good friend of mine.”

The songstress responded to this by saying, “Yes, he loves you so much.”Hayes shared that he loved Slater as well and that he was “one of the nicest” individuals one will ever come across in their life. The Bucket List star reflected on the time when he and Slater did Good Night, Oscar in Chicago.

Hayes stated, “And then he was on Wicked, and now you guys are dating, and I love that because you guys make a perfect couple.” The songstress replied to this by saying, “Yeah, he's amazing.” She further added, “Thank you; he's amazing, and he loves you."

Grande and Slater’s relationship was initially confirmed in July 2023 by People magazine after both had separated from their previous partners at the time. As per the publication, the singer first crossed paths with Slater when they started filming the Wicked adaptation in 2022 in London.

Both the Wicked co-stars have remained pretty private about their relationship whenever they publicly appeared with one another last year. As per the outlet, they stepped out with each other throughout the press tour of Wicked.

Recently, Slater shared a picture of Grande, where her back is captured and she looked out of the balcony in London, per the report. We could see the singer holding pink balloons as she celebrated her nomination for this year’s Academy Awards.