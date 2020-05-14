Ariana Grande praises late ex boyfriend Mac Miller’s commitment to music; Says ‘He gave his life to his music’

Ariana Grande praised her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s dedication to music. Read on to know more

Ariana Grande never misses a chance to remember her late ex-boyfriend with love. Mac Miller passed away on September 7, 2018, after a drug overdose in California. Ariana and Mac dated for two-and-a-half years before ending their relationship in the spring of 2018. But she never stops gushing about the rapper. During a recent interview on Apple Music, Ariana praised Mac’s dedication towards his music. She detailed just how passionate the rapper was about music recalled that she would never stop thinking about creating something new.

Ariana said nothing else mattered more to him than music. She said he would work on his music round the clock. “He was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door. Nothing was more important,” she recalled. She further stated that Mac would not remember anything while creating music. “Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, [having to] remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person,” she added.

Ariana asserted that Mac gave his life to his music. “He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music,” she said. Ariana mentioned the rapper left the world with the gift of his music that people can cherish forever. “I think that's so evident in what he's left us with and just how many incredible and different bodies of work, everything from Blue Slide Park, K.I.D.S, to all the way through Divine Feminine, to Swimming, to Circles, to everything in between," she said gushing about Mac’s past albums, the last of which was released posthumously in January.

"It's just such a beautiful gift, I think, that he kind of touched the world with. I think the thing he'd want most is for us to just appreciate it and not forget about it," she added. Just last week, Ariana and Justin Bieber released their duet titled Stuck With U with a music video. Although they have previously performed at concerts together, this is Justin and Ariana’s first official collaboration. In addition to the singing duo, the music video features a compilation of various fan clips. The lockdown themed videos also gives a glimpse of many celebrities.

“We just wanted to make something fun that also helps and kind of makes people feel less alone or just be hopefully somewhat uplifting," she added. She mentioned that with everything that is happening in the world right now, they wanted to treat people with some happy music. "I think it's also a really literally isolating time for people mentally, too. We wanted to put music out because music is the thing that makes people feel good,” he said.

With the song, the singers helped benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation, which will fund grants and scholarships for children of medical workers, police officers, and firefighters serving at the frontlines during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. “It's the thing that speaks most to people's spirits and we just wanted to lift them. So we thought it would be better to do it this way, working with the First Responders Children's Fund,” she said.

The star-studded video features sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Gwyneth Paltrow with her husband Brad Falchuk. It also features Demi Lovato happily dancing with her boyfriend Max Ehrich before kissing him. With the video, Demi officially confirmed that she is practicing social distancing with her boyfriend. The most special cameo was made by Ariana’s new boyfriend Dalton Gomez. Even though we could barely see the man in the hoodie, we could feel the love as the 7 rings singer danced with her beau all cuddled up in her bedroom.

While speaking dropping a new album, the 26-year-old singer stated that she is not planning on releasing an album any time soon. “I've been making stuff. I've been making a lot of stuff, but that's not where my head is at right now,” she said. Speaking about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the singer admitted that she has everything she needs unlike a lot of people out there. “I know that a lot of people don't have that luxury and a lot of people [have] jobs they can't do it from home, so I feel guilty and blessed," she said.

