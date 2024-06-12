Ariana Grande Reacts To The Quiet on Set Exposé And Says Therapy Should Be Mandatory On Kids TV Shows

Ariana Grande found the Quiet on Set confessions “devastating to hear!”

The pop star who kickstarted her career as a child actor on Nickelodeon shows recalled her experience and shared insights into a young performer's life. The 7 Rings singer reacted to the docuseries and advocated for therapy!

Grande reacts to the Quiet on Set: Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries

As a fellow Nickelodeon alum, the pop star shared her reaction to the exposé and the toxic work culture on kids' shows in the 1990s and 2000s. The Investigation Discovery's docuseries saw many young actors share their harrowing experiences with physical or sexual assault, discrimination, and more on the Nickelodeon shows.

Grande was part of two series on the network, Victorious and its spin-off series Sam & Cat, both created by Dan Schneider, who was a key subject in Quiet on Set. On Wednesday, June 12, she spoke to Pen Badgley on his podcast Podcrushed about her reaction to the docuseries

She said that a lot of people don’t have support or a healthy environment growing up in the industry. “Dealing with some of the things that the survivors who have come forward…there's not a word for how devastating that is to hear,” she added.

The POV singer advocated for therapy access to create a “safer” environment for young actors on sets. She also wished for parents to be allowed on sets whenever they wanted to.

Advertisement

Grande on her experience as a young artist on Nickelodeon

The Wicked star spoke about her early acting days in Nickelodeon’s Victorious and its spin-off series Sam & Cat during her appearance on Badgley’s podcast

The multihyphenate said that young actors are vulnerable because they depend on adults' reactions to their performance, which can be unabashedly misused. It creates “a strange pattern that occurs where it’s really taking advantage of how much it means to the young performer to get a laugh from Video Village,” Grande said.

“You’re like, ‘Oh s---, I’m doing something great. Like, this is funny and good,’ ” she added. Moreover, child actors are often misled about the content that would appeal to the audience. The Thank You, Next singer recalled the creators convinced the kids that certain offensive innuendos were “cool” for the show. “And I don’t know, I think it all just happened so quickly, and now looking back on some of the clips, I’m like, ‘That’s… damn, really?’ ” She added.

Advertisement

The pop star recently released the music video for her new single The Boy is Mine, featuring the You star Penn Badgley.