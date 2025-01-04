Ariana Grande Recalls Meeting Her Idol Imogen Heap for the First Time: 'I Thought I Was Being Catfished'

Ariana Grande may be one of the biggest singing stars of recent times, but even celebrities have their moments of being starstruck.

In a new cover story with W Magazine, the 31-year-old singer opened up about getting an invitation to meet her favorite singer, Imogen Heap, and thinking the moment was too good to be true.

“Imogen Heap is my idol, my number one favorite musician, songwriter, [and] producer of all time,” the Wicked actress shared. “The first time I got a message from her, I thought I was being catfished.”

Grande recalled that when Heap invited her over, she thought she was going to be murdered because she didn’t believe it was real. “She was so nice. She’s brilliant in every way.”

The Eternal Sunshine artist has expressed her admiration for Heap, 47, multiple times over the decade. In 2013, she shared a cover of the English musician’s 2005 song Just for Now on her YouTube channel.

Speaking to Billboard later that same year, she said of the Hide and Seek performer, “I’m absolutely her number one fan.”

Grande praised Heap’s musical brilliance, saying her brain is “a musical heaven” that helps her create every single part of each of her songs with utmost intricacy, which is why she can’t get enough of her.

Advertisement

Emphasizing her love for music and Heap’s musical genius, Grande said that if she had her way, she would live in the Heap's brain forever.

The two artists soon got to know each other, with Heap telling Billboard in 2018 that Grande’s mom somehow contacted her to ask if she could make time for dinner with her daughter on her 21st birthday.

The Frou Frou member shared that Grande came to her house for supper in the middle of the countryside on the outskirts of London, and she couldn’t reach her to ask for directions as she missed picking up her phone. This corroborated Grande’s earlier fear that her meeting with Heap might have been a setup for some criminal activity—but thankfully, that was not the case.

Grande later recorded a reimagined version of Heap’s 2005 song Goodnight and Go for her 2018 album Sweetener, garnering appreciation and gratitude from her top artist for giving the track a second life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ethan Slater’s Ex-Wife Lilly Jay Opens Up About Public Downfall of Their Marriage and Loss of Her Privacy After His Romance with Ariana Grande