Ariana Grande recreates an iconic Britney Spears look from Baby One More Time tour on The Voice

It looks like she did it again! Ariana Grande has recently channelled Britney Spears as she recreated a look of the pop star from her Baby One More Time Tour in 1999. In the tour, Spears wore a pink strapless top and white pants, Grande too channelled the same look in one of the episodes of The Voice.

According to Page Six, as The Voice is going by the '90s theme this week, Grande, 28, took to sporting a midriff-baring strapless top but in a lighter shade of pink than Spears and coupled it with similar white pants and pink swatches on the knees. However, the Positions singer also remained true to her own style as she didn't forget to put her hair in a ponytail as she always does!

Grande had also sung a part of Spears' 'Oops! I Did It Again' with Kelly Clarkson on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During her 2016 Saturday Night Live appearance, the singer had also taken up the job to do an epic vocal impression of the iconic pop star.

While Spears hasn't publicly opened up on Grande's unique tribute to her by recreating one of her epic looks from 1999, some time back, Jennifer Garner had lauded the singer for recreating a look of her character Jenna Rink. The actress had taken to her social media platform to pen, “Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day. @arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl."

In other news, Ariana Grande had recently shared an adorable picture with her husband Dalton Gomez from their Thanksgiving celebrations.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion join Jimmy Fallon for a pandemic themed 'Masked Christmas' song