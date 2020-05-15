Ariana Grande reflects on being labelled a diva: They use the word as an insult to a strong female energy

Ariana Grande slammed people for calling her a diva. Noted that the word is misused as a sexist term to insult women. Read on to know more.

Ariana Grande is not okay with people calling her a ‘diva’ and in a latest interview, she reflected on how the term is misused in a sexist way to make women feel uncomfortable. She also explained how the label led her to stop doing interviews and media interactions. During a recent interview on Apple Music, the 26-year-old singer said, “The word diva gets thrown around when someone is successful in all the wrong connotations. It gets completely misconstrued. It's an insult to a strong female energy.”

She went on to explain what the term really means. “That could be female energy in women or in men or in bi or in transgender. It doesn't matter. That diva energy really is about taking control. That's what I love about that word,” she added. Ariana asserted that the term is wrongly used to insult women. The God Is A Woman singer then pointed out the double standards of a society that antagonises women for being divas and celebrates men as bosses.

“I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself. And then, people would be like, 'Oh, she's a diva.' I was like, 'This doesn't make any sense.' I don't see that with men. It's like when men express their opinions or defend themselves: 'Oh, he's being a boss. Oh, he's taking control,'” she said. She explained that the label took a toll on her and she stopped appearing for interviews.

“I'm trying to just say, F*** it, and let go of that trauma. Because I do have a lot to say, and I do enjoy talking to people. And I do want to do interviews and share with people, and not be afraid to be myself. And I'm working on becoming that,” she said. She mentioned that it really bothers her every time she is misquoted in an interview. ALSO READ: Break The Silence: BTS member Jin confesses to losing friends due to fame; ARMY offer their love & support

