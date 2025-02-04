Ariana Grande Reflects on 'Missing a Few Years' From Her Early Stardom As She Tries Remembering Old Stint

Ariana Grande had trouble remembering her "weird" talk show appearance! The musician appeared in the February 3 episode of the SmartLess podcast hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes and shared some intriguing insights from her early stardom.

The Thank You, Next singer has come a long way since making her debut in the industry as a preteen on the Nickelodeon show Victorious. However, in the aftermath, many instances that occurred during her pop stardom became a blur.

When Arnett recalled appearing on a "weird" U.K. talk show called Chatty Man 10 years ago with Grande, the Grammy winner couldn't recollect. "I'm missing a couple of years," she quipped. "I'm super serious from that time. I'm literally missing a few years," she added.

Arnett joked that her behavior on the talk show was "disgraceful," but she quickly covered it up, saying she was great and had nothing to worry about. The Into You hitmaker reflected on the sudden stardom she received after her debut album Yours Truly was released when she was 19.

She admitted to never expecting stardom to take over her life the way it did and that there was no way she couldn't have prepared herself for that. Grande recalled being a theater geek before becoming a pop star. Nevertheless, she expressed her gratitude for the "insane" journey with music that has been extraordinary and challenging in equal measure.

Before making her way into television, the We Can't Be Friends singer's first public stint was on Broadway at 13. She recalled being fascinated by the world of theater even if she was only an understudy for the Thoroughly Modern Millie revival.

She hoped to continue theater and pursue music on the side, but destiny had other plans that she found unexpected but "beautiful" and gratifying.