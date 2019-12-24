Ariana Grande releases her first live album titled K Bye for Now (Swt Live); Check it out

The new live album K Bye for Now (Swt Live) features all of Ariana Grande's notable musical hits from the last two albums.

The One Last Time singer Ariana Grande released her first live album titled K Bye for Now (Swt Live). The Love Me Harder singer bid adieu to the tour called Sweetener. The No Tears Left to Cry singer Ariana Grande has been hitting the road for her tour Sweetener for the last nine months. The singer has also been promoting both her albums, Sweetener (2018) and 2019 album called Thank U, Next. The fans have been giving the singer positive response for her songs and the music lovers across the world are making showing that the songs from the albums become chartbusters.

The newly released live album is a first for the Give It Up and Dangerous Woman singer Ariana Grande. The new live album K Bye for Now (Swt Live) features all of Ariana Grande's notable musical hits from the last two albums, and it also consist of fan favourites from "Dangerous Woman" which was in 2016, "My Everything" from 2014 and "Yours Truly" that released in the year 2013. The last day of the Sweetener tour made the 26 year old singer very emotional. The fans and music lovers also recorded the God is a woman singer Ariana Grande getting teary eyed as she gave an emotional farewell note to her fans.

The Side to Side singer Ariana Grande did not fail to thank her team and also the crew of the tour Sweetener. The Santa Tell Me singer Ariana Grande reportedly said that it was very hard to be so far from home, but the people were so lovely to work with.

