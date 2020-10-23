Ariana Grande RELEASES music video of her new song Positions; Poses as US President in the latest drop; Watch

Ariana Grande recently released the music video of her latest song Positions, which shows the pop icon as the US president in the video. Watch the clip below.

Pop icon Ariana Grande recently dropped her new single Positions and the music video sees her becoming the President of the United States! The full video takes place in the White House, with Ariana in the Oval Office, in a meeting with her cabinet (which included her mom Joan!), in the kitchen making some treats after hours, in the presidential bedroom suite, and finally walking her dogs on the lawn.

The video was directed by Dave Meyers, who previously worked with Ariana for her No Tears Left to Cry, God is a Woman, The Light is Coming, and Beauty and the Beast videos. Positions is the first single from Ariana‘s new album, which is expected to have the same name and be released next Friday! Positions will also mark the third album Ariana has released in the past three years, following Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019).

Watch the full video of Ariana’s latest song below:

In addition to all of the exciting things happening for Ariana in the music world, it was just announced that she will be joining a star-studded cast of A-List actors in an upcoming movie. According to Deadline, Ariana Grande will join Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley, Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan in the upcoming film Don’t Look Up!

