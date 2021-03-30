Ariana Grande REPLACES Nick Jonas as coach on The Voice; Tweets that the team will miss him

Ariana Grande recently revealed that she has replaced singer Nick Jonas as a coach on the reality music show The Voice. Scroll down to see what Ariana said about the new change.

Pop icon Ariana Grande just replaced Nick Jonas on The Voice! The popstar is joining season 21 of The Voice as a coach, the 27-year-old singer announced the news on her Twitter account and revealed she will be replacing Nick Jonas. Ariana tweeted, “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honoured, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice @nickjonas we will miss you.”

She will join fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for the next round of the competition, expected to air in the fall. John, Kelly, and Blake have been working together for several seasons while the fourth chair has been alternating between Nick and Gwen Stefani. Now, it looks like Ariana is taking over!

On the personal front, Ariana recently announced a BIG news in December 2020. Grande just announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez! The 27-year-old thank u, next superstar posted a series of photos with her luxury real estate agent boyfriend to her Instagram on Sunday (December 20). “forever n then some,” she captioned the set of photos. In one photo, she showcases a massive ring on her left ring finger. “congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man,” manager Scooter Braun commented.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande has found herself a boyfriend in real estate agent Dalton Gomez; have been dating for two months

Share your comment ×