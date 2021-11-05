Ariana Grande REVEALS how she landed up with a role on Leonardo DiCaprio's Don't Look Up

Ariana Grande is all set to star in a small role in Adam McKay's upcoming film Don't Look Up which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep in lead. During her recent appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer spoke about her role in the film and also how she came on board for the multi-starrer.

The 28-year-old singer opened up about being a fan of director Adam McKay's work and mentioned that when he approached her for a role, she was more than excited for it but wanted to "earn it" and hence insisted on getting an audition. Revealing the story behind her and McKay's interaction, Grande said, "'I'm such a fan of his work. I'm such a comedy fan and I adore him. And he reached out and said, 'I have this role for you in my new movie.' And I was like, 'Oh, my god. Well, hold on, because I have to audition, I need to earn this, I need to put myself on tape.'"

Although the filmmaker then told her it wasn't necessary since it's a small part and then she read it and absolutely loved it. Grande also teased a few details about her character in the film as she told Fallon that her character is named Riley Bina who is an aloof popstar in a relationship with DJ Cello, played by Kid Cudi.

The trailer of Don't Look Up has promised the film to be an intriguing watch with some power-packed performances from DiCaprio and Lawrence as astronomy professors whereas Meryl Streep in the role of the US President. The film is slated to release on December 10 in theatres and December 24 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande bags a role in the screen adaptation of Wicked musical alongside Cynthia Erivo