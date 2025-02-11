Ariana Grande REVEALS in Wicked: For Good Characters Are Going to 'Bear the Repercussions' of Their Choices

Ariana Grande is already hyping up the Wicked sequel, promising it'll be different from the 2024 blockbuster musical! On February 9, the pop star attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and spoke to the audience during a Q&A session moderated by Dave Karger.

Grande, who played Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba in the latest Wicked movie adaptation, teased the highly anticipated second part of the franchise, saying it was "very special" and "emotional" to film.

As for the sequel, she claimed that it would be an embodiment of unconditional love and friendship. She further promised that Wicked: For Good will be "quite different" than the recent one they witnessed in theaters.

The 2024 Wicked, adapted from the hit Broadway musical, revolved around Elphaba (Erivo) discovering her worth and magical abilities. She forms an unlikely bond with Glinda, a popular girl at Shiz University in the Land of Oz.

However, "after an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads," says the official synopsis. As for the sequel, Grande teased that the characters will "bear the repercussions for their choices" from the first movie.

While the first film took the plot to its highest point, Wicked: For Good will highlight the downfall caused in the aftermath of the events so far. Wicked one ended with Erivo's Elphaba and Grande's Glinda parting ways, with the musical number Defying Gravity being the highlight.

The sequel will cover Act II and the climax of the hit musical, hopefully delivering new unforgettable moments. Director Jon M. Chu, who was also present at the event, asked the audience to look forward to the evolution of Glinda and Elphaba's friendship. "If you love those two women, wait until you see where their relationship goes," he added.

Wicked: For Good is slated to release on November 21, 2025.