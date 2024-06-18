Ariana Grande Reveals She Listens To 'Some' Of Her Songs After Releasing New Album Eternal Sunshine: 'I'm Like Obsessive Beyond...'

Ariana Grande is a singer par excellence whose unmatched vocals often move fans. In her illustrious music career, Grande has released back-to-back amazing songs, many of which have helped earn her top awards. The Thank U, Next hitmaker recently revealed that she listens to "some" of her music from her new album, Eternal Sunshine.

Grande also shared her preference for listening to her music after its release, noting that certain tracks she prefers "not to hear ever" again for a reason. Read on for further details.

Ariana Grande reveals if she prefers to listen to her songs after its release

Earlier this year, Ariana Grande released her new music album, Eternal Sunshine, featuring 13 songs, which marks her seventh studio album. The response to her latest music creation was outstanding, with the single We Can't Be Friends debuting at number one on the Hot 100. Grande recently appeared on the new episode of Podcrushed, where she discussed her album and career achievements.

The host asked her whether she enjoyed going back to listen to her music or preferred not to hear it anymore. In response, the singer expressed feelings about listening to her tracks after their release, noting that "sometimes" she enjoys listening to it.

She said especially during the process of making her music, she "listens to only it, and I'm like obsessive beyond, beyond imagination, in a way that's like, 'Wow, get help.'"

The 7 Rings singer also shared that certain tracks she would prefer "not hear ever again," suggesting because of "what they hold." However, she noted that her feelings towards certain songs have changed over the years "through performing them."

She explained that this change in perspective has come from performing these songs and witnessing how they impact her audience and listeners, saying, "I love seeing what they do for the audience and what they have done for people," noting that she listened to "some" of the tracks from her latest album, Eternal Sunshine.

Ariana Grande says her Eternal Sunshine album is 'most special' to her for a reason

Ariana Grande previously revealed why her record-smashing album Eternal Sunshine is "most special" to her. She also expressed immense gratitude for the overwhelmingly loving response she received from her fans since releasing this new album.

The singer took to Instagram in March of this year after releasing her album and shared a video of her song, We Can't Be Friends.

She also penned a lengthy emotional note, thanking her fans for celebrating her new work and helping it reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

She wrote, "This album is most special to me for many reasons and just holds so much. sharing it has re-opened a lot of little and big feelings alike. Just wanted to say I love and appreciate you all more than one can say, and thank you again."