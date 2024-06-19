Ariana Grande Reveals That Penn Badgley Used 'Silicone Cutlets' From Her Mom's Bra As 'Knee Pads' During The Boy Is Mine Shoot

Ariana Grande's new music video for The Boy Is Mine brings an unexpected crossover with Penn Badgley, featuring a storyline inspired by his role in You, but this time with a twist where he's the one being pursued.

In the video, Grande plays a Catwoman-like character influenced by Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic role in Batman Returns, who uses a love potion to claim Badgley's character, Mayor Max Starling.

Ariana Grande reveals that Penn Badgley used her mother's silicone cutlets

During her appearance on Penn Badgley's podcast, Podcrushed, Ariana Grande revealed that Badgley's stunts in the video were genuine, made easier with a quick solution involving her mom's silicone bra inserts used as knee pads. Grande explained, amused by the unconventional fix, “They needed knee pads because, of course, he’s doing these falls and they’re real falls and we don’t have a mat. And he’s like we’re doing it, but can we find knee pads?"

Grande shared, "And my mom who is always in an ’80s shaped look, no matter what it is, took out her silicone cutlets that are used for bras… and the silicone ones are what ended up on your knees.”

Grande admitted she taped these "silicone cutlets" onto Badgley's knees for the scenes, a detail she was "dying" to share.

Penn Badgley on the fall experience in the music video

Penn Badgley, recounting the experience, joked “We just wrapped some gaff tape around my knee and I think we did one on elbows, too. We did them on both elbows so I could really fall,” he added, “I’ve taken enough falls to know that the first time you do it, you think you’re okay, but you keep doing it and you get so badly bruised.”

Grande added that the falls were intense but necessary for the scene where Catwoman captures Mayor Starling in his apartment.

During the podcast, Grande and Badgley laughed about her casting choices, noting her fascination with serial killers. Badgley teased Grande about her pattern of casting actors known for playing serial killers. Grande admitted to being infatuated with serial killers when she was younger, explaining her casting choices.

