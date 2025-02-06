Ariana Grande REVEALS to Billie Eilish She's 'Protective Nerd' Over Wicked: 'I'm Somewhat of a Purist'

Ariana Grande is so committed to the role of Glinda in Wicked that she even calls herself a "protective nerd" when discussing her feelings toward the film adaptation.

In a conversation with Billie Eilish at the DGA Theater for an FYC event, Grande revealed her intense dedication to preserving the integrity of the beloved musical. The Oscar-nominated actress and pop sensation joked, "I felt like a protective nerd, like the gatekeeping fan girl in the room."

Grande admitted that she was extremely selective about any changes, which was necessary because they needed to have a very strong emotional or narrative purpose. She explained, "I'm somewhat of a purist when it comes to making musical changes, especially if it has to have an emotional attachment or some sort of believable intention behind it."

One such change was an early rough mix of Popular with hip-hop drums. Grande said she felt compelled to say something, though she wanted to do so in a thoughtful, respectful manner. She asserted that the change just didn't feel like Glinda's bubbly persona.

Grande revealed to Eilish, "Steven Schwartz shared that there was a version of popular in the very beginning that had hip-hop drums in it. I was like, 'How do I have this conversation in the most loving, respectful way?' I was like, 'This cannot happen.'"

She quipped that making it too drum-heavy would not work, adding, "Everybody, there's a time and place, and it's not with Glinda because she claps on one and three, and that's OK."

Throughout the event, Grande and Eilish engaged in mutual adoration, with Eilish admitting to having been a longtime fan, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The Ocean Eyes singer went so far as to reminisce about her YouTube days, mentioning that she used to comment on old interviews of Grande, proudly proclaiming herself "Team Ari."

The anecdote caused both the audience and Ariana Grande to erupt into laughter, clearly touched by Billie Eilish's gesture.