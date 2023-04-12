Ariana Grande reveals 'unhealthiest version' of herself while talking about body-shaming comments

Popstar Ariana Grande has spoken up about the body-shaming comments she faces on a daily basis through a three-minute video posted on her TikTok account. The 29-year-old Positions hitmaker spoke about mental health as well as the "unhealthiest version" of herself in the past. Continue reading to know more about what the singer said.

Ariana Grande on mental health and body positivity

Grande started off the video with, "Hi everyone. I have made my coffee, I'm on my way to work soon." She then added, "I don't do this often. I don't like it. I'm not good at it. But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body, and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to."

"I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what," she continued. "There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don't like. I think we should help each other work towards, just aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer," the singer and actress added.

"There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn't my healthy," Grande explained in the TikTok video.

The Grammy-award-winning singer said that she knows she shouldn't have to explain this but she feels having an open conversation and showing vulnerability might cause "something good" to come out of it. "The second thing is you never know what someone is going through, so even if you're coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they're working on it with," said Grande.

"I just wanted to extend some love your way and tell you that you're beautiful no matter what phase you're in. Sending you guys a lot of love, and I think you're beautiful no matter what you're going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you've had — or not — or anything. I just think you're beautiful and wanted to share some feelings. Have a very beautiful day, and I'm sending you a lot of love," she concluded the video.