Ariana Grande rings in her 27th birthday with a Midsommar themed party & boyfriend Dalton Gomez by her side

Ariana Grande celebrated her Midsommar themed 27th birthday with close friends and boyfriend Dalton Gomez at home. Read ahead to see what went down at this epic celebration
8905 reads Mumbai
Pop singer Ariana Grande managed to ring in her 27th birthday in style, even in quarantine. Being at home did not stop the singer from having a fun and memorable birthday. Grande celebrated her special day with a group of close friends and her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. Ariana also took this opportunity to make her relationship with Dalton official on Instagram. The adorable love birds were seen showering each other with kisses and love in the romantic photo from the party.

 

As for her birthday celebrations, Ariana transformed her home into an enchanted garden, drawing inspiration from the movie Midsommar. "My friends and I went with a Midsommar theme because help me," she said on Instagram while sharing pictures from the party. The 7 Rings singer was so true to the theme that she even incorporated it into her costume. She channelled Dani, Florence Pugh’s character, from the movie for the party.

 

The 'thank u, next' singer was dressed in a chic white sweater crop top and a beautiful white satin skirt along with a towering flower crown paying homage to Pugh's headgear from the movie. Ariana looked pretty as a flower (literally) with her whimsical makeup and a delicate flower crown.

 

Check out the photos below: 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

thanks for the birthday wishes

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

my friends and i went with a midsommar theme because help me

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

☁️ thankful and here and very much 27

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

After sharing a bunch of photos of her day on Instagram, the Rain On Me singer thanked her fans for all the love and wishes that poured in, "thanks for the birthday wishes," she said. She ended her posting streak with a mirror selfie writing “thankful and here and very much 27”.

Credits :E News,Instagram

