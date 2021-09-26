Ariana Grande’s ‘fresh energy’ kicking Blake Shelton off The Voice? Latter sends Ari SALTY text in response

Ariana Grande recently shared a hilarious text exchange that she had with The Voice co-judge Blake Shelton! To catch you up, reports had been making rounds that Sheldon may be replaced by a younger, more popular judge next season due to the popularity of this season's newbie, Ariana.

While some would mull over the news in private, Blake decided to take it up with Ariana herself! According to a photo dump that Grande shared on Instagram, Shelton had no qualms about speaking his mind to the demoralizing news. Ariana’s text screenshot showed Shelton sharing a link to one article, which read, "Producers at The Voice May Replace Blake Shelton After Ariana Grande Brings a 'Fresh' Energy." The country singer texted her, "Thanks a lot Ari... Thanks a f--kin' lot."

In response, the 7 Rings singer reacted with a heart to both of his texts, suggesting there's not actually any bad blood between the co-stars.

Aside from Shelton's sassy messages, Grande seems to be thoroughly enjoying her first few days on The Voice. The singer previously opened up about being a coach in a chat with E! News. She said: "You watch it on TV and you think you know, 'OK, I'm going get in there and it's going to be easy whatever,’ but it's so hard. [The other coaches] are so seasoned and so great at it."

Ariana was even welcomed by her co-judge John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen! "John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande. Imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household...and have to be him," Teigen wrote on Instagram.

