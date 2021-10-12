Ariana Grande says ‘enunciation isn’t my forte’ amid coaching The Voice performers with Kristin Chenoweth

Ariana Grande is poking fun at her ‘enunciation skills’ and how! During one of the episodes of her brand new gig The Voice, via Just Jared, the singer, 28, took to criticizing her singing voice and enunciation and revealed some facts about her pop music which Grande’s fans might disagree with!

As the 7 Rings singer was working on a Battle Ground performance with contestants David Vogel and Chavon Rodgers, her co-mentor Kristin Chenoweth suggested that the performers concentrate more on pronouncing the words of the songs well, and their enunciation skills. Ariana took to commenting on her enunciation skills and what she feels about her songs while responding to Chenoweth’s suggestions. “I should not speak about enunciation because when I’m singing pop music, it sounds like another language,” she said while poking fun at her enunciation skills.

Back in one of her SNL promos, when Taran Killam recited one of her songs incorrectly, Grande took to correcting him. “Are you saying ‘prom production’? I don’t blame you, enunciation isn’t my forte, but it actually is like the title, ‘One less problem with you. Problem with ya. Or you,’” the God Is A Woman singer explained.

For the unversed, after being announced as one of the mentors on The Voice, Kristin Chenoweth joined Grande as her ‘battle advisor’ who helps Ariana prepare her contestants for the major rounds. The singer has also been sharing updates from The Voice’s sets, and her pranks with Blake Shelton have received a lot of audience response. The two seem to be up against each other in the friendliest way ever!

