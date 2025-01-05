Ariana Grande Says THIS While Accepting Rising Star Honor At Palm Springs International Film Festival; Check Out

Ariana Grande truly knows how to speak her heart out no matter where she is or what occasion it is. The singer and actress did the same with her moving speech, which she gave while accepting the honor of the Rising Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The honor was presented to her by none other than, Jennifer Coolidge.

During the ceremony, held on January 4, Friday, before Coolidge gave the award to Grande, she quipped, “Hasn't Ariana already risen?” While accepting the honor, Grande expressed her gratitude to the White Lotus star for, “doing this for me, for showing up, for coming all this way.”

She added that she couldn't tell Coolidge what it meant to her, sharing that her “comedic genius” and her brilliance” has been an inspiration to her whole life. The No Tears Left To Cry vocalist expressed that she loved her and also thanked her again.

Grande also quipped about the honor she got at this stage in her career after being in the industry for years. She shared that she had been performing since she was a child. So the vocalist never thought that at the age of 31, she would be hearing the words “risings star” again.

The Sam&Cat star shared, “So I want to start by thanking my good friends Botox and Juvéderm. I thought I'd be hearing, you know, 'slightly withering star' or 'drooping star' by now.”

During her speech, Grande also recalled her time in Wicked, saying, “Being able to play Glinda the Good was not only the honor of my life, but it felt like a homecoming.”

The singer also shared that for the people who did not know she started out with stand-up comedy and that her first professional job was in her living room in Boca Raton to entertain her grandparents. She added that that she was 4 years old and her mother gave her USD 5.

The Side to Side singer also said that early on she learned that the “laughter was one of our greatest escapes.” Grande recalled that it impacted not only the individuals around but also how it “fed” her in return.

Grande shared that in the past decade, when her prime focus was on music, she “missed that feeling,” so it feels like a star of a new chapter to her.

