Ariana Grande SCREAMED while watching BTS’ Black Swan rehearsals: Most incredible thing I’ve ever seen

On the Grammys 2020 red carpet, the BTS boys couldn't stop gushing over Ariana Grande. They went on to confess that they would want to collaborate with her. Now, Ariana has teased BTS' Black Swan performance.

Last week, the ARMY went on a meltdown when Ariana Grande shared a photo with six of the seven BTS boys. The singers were seen rehearsing at the same venue. The boys sans, Yoongi, was seen flashing their contagious smiles for the camera while sending fans into a frenzy. A few days after, RM, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and V walked the Grammys 2020 red carpet and confessed they would want to work with the 'thank u, next' singer.

Now, Ariana revealed her reaction to watching the K-Pop rehearse. Replying to a clip featuring the BTS boys gushing over Ariana, she said she fangirled over the singers. She also teased that it was the "most incredible thing" she's ever seen. She also revealed that she couldn't and hasn't still stopped talking about it.

"honestly...... i was able to watch them rehearse for something and it was the most incredible thing i’ve ever seen. i’m not kidding. i was screaming. i couldn’t stop talking about it / still can’t," she tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

honestly...... i was able to watch them rehearse for something and it was the most incredible thing i’ve ever seen. i’m not kidding. i was screaming. i couldn’t stop talking about it / still can’t. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 28, 2020

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, RM showered Ari with love. He said, "She's the one right now, she's the one. So when Ariana is just practicing next to our big studio, we just knew. She said she wanted to see our rehearsals and what we're doing. We showed her... and we saw her rehearsals, too, so we know what we're doing tonight, what she's doing tonight, and it was, like, the greatest."

We would give anything to watch BTS and Ariana Grande collaborate. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

