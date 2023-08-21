Ariana Grande sets to celebrate 10 years of her debut album amidst Ethan Slater dating scandal

It appears like a grand party is in the works. Ariana Grande has revealed that she will re-release her first album, Yours Truly, on the 10th anniversary of its release, along with a deluxe version and plenty of extra content. In addition, the pop diva has planned a week-long celebration, complete with live concerts, merchandise launches, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage from the album's recording sessions.

Ariana Grande revealed she will celebrate 10 years of her debut album

Ariana Grande is commemorating the tenth anniversary of the publication of her debut album, Yours Truly. The singer announced on Instagram Saturday that she will celebrate a decade since the release of her debut album with a week of surprises.

The celebrations, according to Grande, will begin on August 25 with a deluxe digital release of Yours Truly as well as freshly recorded live versions of two of the album's tunes, Honeymoon Avenue and Daydreamin'.

On August 26, Grande will release the first part of a Q&A and a retail capsule, followed by a live performance of Baby I the following day. Meanwhile, on Aug. 28, a vinyl pre-order and part two of the Q&A will be available, followed by two additional live performances of Tattooed Heart and Right There.

The festivities will finish on August 30, Yours Truly's official 10th anniversary release date, with a live performance of The Way and some behind-the-scenes stuff, the Wicked actress said. After a nearly three-year recording process, Republic Records released Grande's debut studio album on August 30, 2013.

Yours Truly features collaborations with Big Sean, Mika, Mac Miller, and Nathan Sykes of The Wanted, and the album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 list at the time.

Grande said on her Instagram Story that the deluxe digital release of Yours Truly will include Live from London, updated versions of the songs we performed. She said, "I can't wait to hear them from you. This was such a healing and special project to work on.

On August 25, the deluxe digital release of Yours Truly will be available for purchase and streaming.

