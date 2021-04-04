Ariana Grande shares ADORABLE pictures with Dalton Gomez; Says 'My heart, my person' in a romantic post

Ariana Grande recently took to Instagram to share a romantic post with her fiance Dalton Gomez and we are all hearts for it.

Ariana Grande decided to melt social media users into a puddle of mush as she shared some adorable pictures with fiance Dalton Gomez. The singer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Gomez where the duo are seen as inseparable and also wrote a romantic note along with it. Ariana's post immediately had fans going gaga over it. The couple was all smiles and were seen holding each other in cute embraces.

Ariana along with the pictures also wrote the cutest love note for her fiance. Thanking him for being the person that he is, Grande in her caption wrote, "my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u." The God Is a Woman singer's post received much love from her friends as well including Jessie J, Scooter Braun and more who commented with heart emojis on her post.

Grande and Gomez got engaged in December last year and the couple has remained quite private all through their relationship. The couple is known to have gotten serious about each other after they spent the pandemic quarantine together. Gomez also made an appearance in Ariana's quarantine collab with Justin Bieber titled Stuck With U.

Check out Ariana Grande's post here:



As per people, after Dalton moved to LA for work, Grande who was earlier in New York also decided to move to West Hollywood and even bought a house there. While there hasn't been any update on when Grande plans to marry, fans have certainly been waiting for the big update ever since the singer got engaged.

