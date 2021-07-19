Ariana Grande shares a glimpse of her date night with husband Dalton Gomez from Christina Aguilera's concert

Ariana Grande shared photos and videos from Christina Aguilera's Hollywood show where she was accompanied by husband Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez recently returned to California after spending their honeymoon in Amsterdam. Over the weekend, the duo was spotted enjoying a date night at Christina Aguilera's Hollywood Bowl show. Grande took to Instagram to share her excitement of watching Aguilera perform at the California show and also wrote an appreciative message for the singer saying, "I love you. Congratulations to you & the @laphil on a STUNNING show."

In another Instagram story, Grande also shared a photo where Dalton and her were seen posing for a selfie with friends Alfredo Flores and Ray Rock. The singer was seen all masked-up in the photo. Among the several posts shared by Ariana, one clip showed her cheering amid the performance, also another clip saw Aguilera performing 2006 bop Ain't No Other Man along with which Grande simply captioned "Dead."

It looked like Grande had a fun time attending the concert. The singer after marrying Dalton Gomez in a surprise ceremony in May recently enjoyed her honeymoon in Amsterdam, where the couple was spotted doing touristy things. Grande had shared a glimpse of her honeymoon on Instagram where shared pictures of the famed canals and other popular picturesque spots from the city.

As for Grande and Gomez's married life, a source informed ET that the duo is enjoying the new phase and said, "Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed. She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes."

