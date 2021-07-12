Ariana Grande shares a glimpse of her honeymoon with Dalton Gomez in Amsterdam

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez after tying the knot in a surprise wedding in May, recently headed for their romantic honeymoon in Amsterdam.

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez recently headed for their honeymoon and picked one of the best locations for it as they headed to Amsterdam. In her recent Instagram post, Grande gave a glimpse of her romantic honeymoon as she shared a few pictures from there. From giving her fans a peek of the picturesque locations to an adorable picture of the duo together, Grande's honeymoon post was full of some sweet moments.

In her caption shared along with the photos, Ariana simply dropped emojis of snail and waffle, both of which are associated with the capital of the Netherlands. In one of the pictures, Ariana and Dalton were seen seated in an oversized pair of wooden clogs which are popularly located throughout Amsterdam as photo ops for tourists.

In keeping with the COVID-19 restrictions, the couple is seen wearing face masks while seated in the wooden clog. In yet another photo, Grande also gave a glimpse of one of the famed canals in Amsterdam. The singer's Instagram stories also gave a glimpse of the duo enjoying a date night at a jazz club.

Check out Ariana Grande's Honeymoon pictures Here

Grande and Gomez tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in May. The couple enjoyed an intimate wedding in Montecito, California. After their marriage, the couple was spotted on their first outing as a married couple at an LA restaurant last month.

On the professional front, Grande took to the stage for the first time after her marriage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2021 where she performed alongside The Weeknd.

