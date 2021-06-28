Ariana Grande shares a loved up post with husband Dalton Gomez as the duo steal a kiss in a sweet video

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got cosy in a video shared by the singer from her birthday celebration.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez aren't the kind of couple who flaunt their love on social media, though the recently married couple did seem to share an intimate moment recently in one of the singer's Instagram posts. Grande who celebrated her birthday on June 26 took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her husband Gomez post the celebrations.

Ariana shared the adorable loved-up video on her Instagram story as she wrote, "deeply thankful for so much love."

The video showed Grande wearing a cute furry hat while Dalton held on to her close. Ariana then leaned in for a cute kiss with Gomez. The couple looked absolutely in love as they were all smiles. After dropping her wedding pictures, this is one of the first posts Ariana has shared with her husband.

Ariana and Dalton tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May after announcing their engagement in December last year. They were first linked together in January 2020 after they were reportedly spotted kissing at a bar in Los Angeles. The couple later made their relationship official in the most special way as Dalton featured in Grande's Stuck With U music with Justin Bieber.

Ariana recently ringed in her 28th birthday and for the same had shared an adorable childhood photo of herself on Instagram. Along with the cute throwback, she wrote, "hbd tiny, i am taking care of you!"

On the professional front, Grande gave her first stage performance since getting married at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 where she performed alongside The Weeknd.

ALSO READ: 5 celebrities who got married in their 20s; Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande and more

Share your comment ×